Belarus plans to sign a number of contracts during the Belarusian-Uzbek business forum, which will be held on 25 April on the sidelines of the “Innoprom. Central Asia". Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mikhail Myatlikov told journalists, BelTA has learned, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

“The event envisages holding a contact-cooperation exchange. About 100 people signed up to participate in the forum. We sent our proposals in advance and outlined areas of interest for Belarusian companies. Of interest is cooperation in engineering, agriculture, and light industry. During the business forum, it is planned to sign a number of contracts, memorandums and agreements,” Mikhail Myatlikov said.

He stressed that Uzbekistan is a promising partner for Belarus as a logistics hub for the supply of products to other markets, in terms of joint production and further export.

According to him, the supply of Belarusian products to Uzbekistan is growing. “This has a positive effect on the level of trade, which by the end of the year exceeded US$300 million. We managed to double it in 4 years. Today we are actively promoting engineering products on the Uzbek market. The products of Belkommunmash are also beginning to conquer this market. We are talking about electric buses. Today, this equipment is already traveling through the streets of Tashkent,” the chairman of the BelCCI noted.

In addition, Belarus is interested in the supply of fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan, which do not grow in our country due to the climate.

