By Trend

Georgia reported 115 coronavirus cases, 272 recoveries, and 3 death on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

A total of 8 018 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 6 289 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 1 729 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1,43%, while 1,49% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1 653 044, among them 1 633 956 people recovered and 16 792 died.

As of April 17, 2 872 771 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 424 in a day.

