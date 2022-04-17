By Trend

The Uzbek Republican Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange announced its weekly quotes from April 4 through April 8, 2022, for commodities listed on the exchange trading for export, Trend reports via the exchange.

During this period, the quotation for gasoline pyrolysis amounted to $341, which is a decrease of 16.6 percent or $67.8 compared to the previous week.

The quotation for industrial oil I-20A amounted to $819.3, which is an increase of 0.5 percent or $4.3, compared to the previous week.

From April 4 through April 8, the quotation for wheat flour amounted to $410, which is an increase of 5.1 percent or $20.

The Uzbek Republican Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (UzEx) was established as an open joint-stock company, registered by the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan in 1994.

Nowadays the UzEx is the biggest trading platform in Central Asia and a dynamically developing commodity exchange among the CIS countries.

