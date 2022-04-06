By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways will resume regular return flights from Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Paris (France),Trend reports via the company’s statement.

Flights will be operated from April 29 to June 10 twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In March 2020, Uzbekistan closed air and road communications with all foreign countries due coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, Uzbekistan Airways resumed regular direct flights between Baku (Azerbaijan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan), which were also suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

---

