Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili Wednesday held a meeting with Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the government’s readout, the significance of fruitful cooperation between various government agencies of the two countries was highlighted at the meeting, and prospects of intensified economic cooperation were defined as well.

It said that the establishment of a Joint Economic Committee of Cooperation between Georgia and Saudi Arabia was considered too. The Prime Minister of Georgia noted that he welcomes the entry of more investors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into Georgia. It was also noted that tourism is the fastest-growing sector of the Georgian economy. Citizens of Saudi Arabia are travelling without a visa requirement and it is thrilling that the number of visitors from the Kingdom is rising annually.

