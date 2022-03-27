By Trend

India has reported 1,421 new cases of Covid-19 and 149 more deaths in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the Union health ministry stated on Sunday, Trend reports citing TOI.

India's active caseload currently stands at 16,187, with an dip of 554 such cases over the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The current recovery rate in India is 98.75%, as per the bulletin.

Also, with 1,826 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,24,82,262.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.23%, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.27%.

A total of 78.69 crore tests for Covid detection have been conducted so far in the country, with 6,20,251 tests having been held in the last 24 hours, the government stated on Sunday.

As many as 183.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India under the nationwide vaccination drive so far, with 29.90 lakh doses being administered in a span of 24 hours.

