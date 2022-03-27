By Trend

Turkey stands for rapid ceasefire in Ukraine, reaching an agreement on truce and ensuring the safe evacuation of civilians from combat zones, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said during the visit to the Turkish military contingent base in Qatar, Trend reports with reference to Anadolu.

Akar stressed that the Turkish authorities, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally, are making every effort to end hostilities in Ukraine as soon as possible.

The minister added that Ankara stands for the settlement of all disagreements in the region within the international law through a peaceful dialogue.

"Turkey hopes that the neighboring countries will refuse to take steps aimed at escalating tension in the region," Akar said. "There must not be deadlocks in bilateral relations."

Akar said that the Turkish Armed Forces not only protect the interests of their country, but also in case of necessity assist friendly and fraternal countries.

The minister stressed Turkey’s determination in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Akar added that 33,926 terrorists have been killed in the region from July 24, 2015 when Turkey announced about the beginning of a new stage in the fight against terrorism and up till now.

