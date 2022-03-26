By Trend

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully test fired the surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, Trend reports citing India Today.

The extended range missile testfiring was witnessed by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other defence officials. The missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy, the defence officials said.

The Air Chief Marshal was reviewing the operational preparedness of forces in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The BrahMos missile was recently in the spotlight after one of them misfired due to a technical malfunction from an Indian Air Force unit during a Command Air Staff Inspection (CASI) there.

The missile landed in Pakistani territory, causing very little damage to property and equipment and no harm to people. Following the incident, India sent a letter to Pakistani authorities expressing its deep regret for the incident, as well as issuing a statement.

BrahMos is a nuclear-capable missile that can be fired from land, surface and air.

