By Trend

The 15-member UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to adopt a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two members (Russia and China) voted in favor of the text and 13 others abstained. The text submitted by Russia was rejected.

A Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the United States to be adopted.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz