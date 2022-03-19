By Trend

In a new feat, a seven-storey building has been constructed within 45 days by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to house the new fighter program, the 5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Trend reports citing The Tribune.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the building in Bangalore. It will be part of the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), a laboratory of the DRDO.

In-house hybrid technology used

The building called Flight Control System integration facility is built using in-house hybrid technology consisting of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methods.

The facility will support Research & Development activities for developing avionics for fighter aircraft and AMCA

The building called the Flight Control System integration facility is built with in-house hybrid technology consisting of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methods. The technology has been developed by the DRDO with the help of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Technical support has been provided by IIT, Madras and IIT, Roorkee, the Defence Ministry said. It has been built across a plinth area of 1.3 lakh square ft. “This energy is of technology, commitment, institutional collaboration among public sector, private sector and academia,” Rajnath Singh said.

---

