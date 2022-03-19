By Trend

The inauguration of the elected President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow took place in Ashgabat, Trend reports via Turkmenistan: Golden Age news agency.

Berdimuhamedow putting his hand on the constitution, took the presidential oath, pledging to "strictly follow the constitution and laws of Turkmenistan, guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens, conscientiously fulfill the duties assigned to the President of Turkmenistan."

Presidential election in the country were held on March 12, 2022. The voter turnout was 97.17 percent or 3.3 million people. The Central Election Commission (CEC), after counting all the ballots, announced the victory of the candidate from the Democratic Party, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, who received 72.97 percent of the vote.

Presidential election in Turkmenistan is held every seven years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz