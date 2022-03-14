By Trend

Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, has commented on the fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia on Twitter, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

According to Podolyak, the parties are actively expressing their positions which have been already clarified.

"The communication continues despite its being difficult. The reason for the discords is that we have very different political systems," he added.

---

