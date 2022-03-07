By Trend

The United States should maintain diplomatic relations with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in Chisinau, Trend reports referring to Interfax.

"We've also advised Americans not to travel to Russia. Similarly, we're advising Americans in Russia to leave, but from my perspective, in times like these it's important that we maintain diplomatic contacts, that we maintain the diplomatic support, particularly the support that we can provide to Americans who may need it," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

