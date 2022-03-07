By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sibiga said, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

"We stand for an end to the war and for peace talks. And the President of Ukraine is ready for direct talks with Putin. And not afraid to talk on any agenda item. Of course, without any ultimatums and firmly," he said.

---

