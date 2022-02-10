This year on 19th-21st May, VIII Kazan OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum is going to be co-organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Tatarstan Republic Youth Social Fund "Selet".

The Kazan OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum is an annual youth entrepreneurship forum which is held within the framework of “Russia and Islamic world” summit in Kazan that aims to support new startup ideas in OIC region, to stimulate the business ideas of the young people as well as to contribute to the cooperation between Russia and OIC countries in the areas such as economics, trade and innovation.

The Forum will start as an online accelerator on March 20, 2022, that will last till May 1, 2022. The successful startup projects will get an opportunity to participate in the final stage which will be held live in May.

The presentations of the 30 best startups and the final decisions about the funding of these selected startup projects by investors will be made at the Final stage of International Forum which is going to be held in May in Kazan. The individuals and teams who have interest to participate at the Startup projects can apply by the link below: https://kazanoicstartups.org/

