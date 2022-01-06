By Osman Ozgan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the government’s top priority is to reduce inflation, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Erdogan made the remark at the fifth consultation meeting held with the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputies, the report added.

“There will be an inflation-oriented struggle in the coming period. We are determined to reduce inflation to single digits. Our next measures will be in this direction," Erdogan stressed.

Pointing out that the opposition is manipulating public opinion on the economy, Erdogan asked the deputies to explain the new economy model well.

"Tell everyone about the new economy model well in all aspects. The opposition is giving false information, manipulating public opinion, poisoning the market with false information. Tell our people the truth, what we are doing,” Erdogan underlined.

Expressing the government's support to the deputies, Erdogan stated that the ministers will help them in every way possible to provide necessary information about the new economic model.

Furthermore, Erdogan said that the government will follow the work of municipalities regarding shelter problems for stray animals. Erdogan also expressed his sadness about the condition of 4-year-old Asiye Atesh, who was seriously injured in a pit bull attack in Gaziantep and had a tissue transplant at the hospital, adding that he was following her treatment closely.

In turn, the deputies, who took the floor at the closed-door meeting that lasted for about three hours at the AK Party Headquarters, conveyed the problems in their provinces, the demands from the organizations, the needs of their regions and the work implemented so far.

Some deputies expressed their satisfaction with the developments in the region after the package of measures announced on December 20, 2021, against currency manipulation targeting the Turkish economy.

Later, President Erdogan received the delegation led by Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin and Chairman of Hak-Is (the second-largest Turkish trade union) Mahmut Arslan at the Presidential Complex. The visit, which took place after the clarification of both worker and civil servant salaries, was considered a visit of courtesy.

