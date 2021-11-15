By Vugar Khalilov

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that three continents' transit corridors will pass through Turkey, Yeni Shafak has reported.

Erdogan made the remarks at the final deck assembly ceremony of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, the report added.

“We are now entering a phase in which all land, sea, rail and air routes in three continents start to pass through our country and of course through our straits,” Erdogan stressed.

He added that the bridge is a critical component of a worldwide transportation project that connects Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Erdogan underlined that the bridge will be operational on March 18, 2022, on the anniversary of the Canakkale Naval Victory and will reduce the traffic passage through the strait to six minutes.

He noted that the bridge is the world's biggest middle span bridge, with a length of 4.6 kilometers including the approach viaducts and its foundations are placed at a depth of 45 to 37 meters below sea level.

Reminding the ongoing infrastructural development, Erdogan added that the standards of highways, roads, bridges and tunnels have been increased and the railway systems have been strengthened by modern tunnels and bridges.

The Turkish president examined the bridge and highway connections from the air upon his arrival at the ceremony site and was informed about the ongoing construction work.

Speaking about the Istanbul Canal, Erdogan stressed that with this project Turkey will realize another revolutionary breakthrough in the field of maritime transport.

Furthermore, Erdogan attended the mass opening ceremony in Biga district, as well as the premiere of the Ezineli Yahya Sergeant Documentary, filmed at the Troy Museum under the sponsorship of Ezine Municipality.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz