By Trend

Georgian Public Defender Nino Lomjaria has visited the recently detained ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in the prison of Rustavi and has announced that Saakashvili considers himself a political prisoner and starts a hunger strike, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Lomjaria also stated that as a citizen of Ukraine Saakashvili requested a meeting with the Ukrainian consul.

As Mikheil Saakashvili said he was detained today in one of the residential houses in Tbilisi. He said he was alone,” said Lomjaria.

Ombudswoman also said that they did not discuss the issue of how Saakashvili managed to cross the border of Georgia at the meeting in prison.

She noted that ‘no force was used during or after the arrest’ as he did not resist and was alone.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz