2 October 2021 12:50 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched an investigation into the illegal crossing of the state border by former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. The corresponding statement was made at a briefing at the prosecutor's office, Trend reports citing Georgian media.
According to them, given that Mikhail Saakashvili was found guilty by a court of three instances and he was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment, he was placed in an appropriate penitentiary for the execution of court decisions.
The prosecutor's office reminded about current cases in which Saakashvili appears.
