By Vugar Khalilov

The Turkish bus manufacturer Karsan has introduced its new electric bus model family, e-ATA, at its factory in Bursa, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 27.

The e-ATA series have been produced in line with the ecological standards to meet the needs of crowded cities and offered in three different models with a length of 10, 12, and 18 meters.

The models can be ordered with seven different battery packs from 150 kWh to 600 kWh, which provides 450 kilometers driving range, the report added.

“There is interest from municipalities such as Istanbul, Ankara, Eskisehir, İzmir, Mersin and Kocaeli. We will even do it at the Road Show soon. So I don't think it will take too long. I think we will be able to see it in the coming years, months,” CEO of the Karsan Company Okan Bash said.

Commenting on the conversion from diesel to electric buses, Bash predicted that 35 percent of vehicles sold in 2024 and at least 50 percent by 2030 will be all-electric.

“In order to support this transformation, big cities such as Paris, London and Hamburg now require zero emission vehicles in new bus purchases. Karsan, on the other hand, predicted this transformation and made all its plans accordingly five years ago,” he added.

In his words, Europe will need 100 percent big electric buses such as the e-ATA series in the near future.

“When we look at the European city bus market, we see that 83 percent of the market consists of 12 and 18-meter large buses,” Bash stressed.

Speaking about the mass production of environmentally-friendly, large electric public transportation, the CEO noted that the 10, 12 and 18 meter-long bus models have been developed by applying the company’s previous electric vehicle experience on the field.

“We completed our electric product range and became the first and only brand in Europe to offer 100 percent electric vehicles in all sizes from 6 meters to 18 meters. The first orders for the 10-meter e-ATA came from Romania. We will have delivered our first e-ATA fleet of 10 units to the Romanian city of Slatina in December. On the other hand, we signed an agreement for 56 e-ATA in the 18-meter class last month. We aim to deliver these buses to two different cities in Romania by 2022. The size of the deal is 35 million euros,” he added.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz