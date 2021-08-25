By Trend

Russian embassy in Turkmenistan organized charter flight from Turkmenabat to Moscow on August 20, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen media.

According to the Russian embassy, ​​Russian S7 airline delivered 173 people from Turkmenabat to Moscow.

The report says that Turkmen Airlines has organized an additional domestic Ashgabat-Turkmenabat flight for passengers on the Turkmenabat-Moscow flight.

This was the 18th such flight organized by the Russian Embassy since regular flights to Turkmenistan were suspended due to COVID-19 concerns. The Russian embassy organizes on average two charter flights from Turkmenistan per month.

According to the information, regular flights between Turkmenistan and Russia were suspended in March 2020.

Earlier, Turkmenistan has organized charter flights to Turkmenabat International Airport from Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan and the EU countries for the return of citizens who were unable to return earlier due to COVID-19 pandemic.

