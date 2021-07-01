By Vafa Ismayilova

Former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan has said that Armenia is becoming the most hindward country in the region, stressing that this trend is beginning to take on an institutional character, the Armenian media have reported.

Gevorkyan, who is also a member of the opposition Armenia bloc, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, the local media added.

"According to a World Bank study, the level of educational poverty in Armenia is 35 percent. This means that every third student under the age of 10 cannot freely read and understand the age-appropriate text ... In addition, about 7 percent of children in Armenia do not attend school. This is one of our deepest problems," he said.

He is convinced that the current government does not need educated people and quality human resources as it is easier to manipulate and mislead uneducated people.

"It also lays the foundation for long-term defeats. Armenia, which has always had a high educational qualification and human potential, is losing this capital today. These indicators form the description of Armenia of tomorrow, and this is very alarming," Gevorkyan said.

He noted that the state of the education system today is becoming one of the main reasons for mass emigration.

According to Gevorkyan, many Armenians still consider it important for their children to have quality education and for this reason, they are looking for this education outside of Armenia.

Head of Armenia's State Migration Service Gagik Yeganyan earlier reported that up to 1,7 million Armenians, which constitute 30 percent of the population, have emigrated from the country since 1991.

Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data, the current population of Armenia is 2,968,473 as of June 12, 2021.

Armenia's population is equivalent to 0.04 percent of the total world population.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz