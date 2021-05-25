By Trend

The current government has fulfilled none of its promises, the former President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan said, Trend reports on May 25 referring to the Armenian media.

"Zero results. In the ranks of this government, there are no people who have authority at home, in the yard, or on the street. Should people who got accustomed to the status of a backpack convince our citizens that our country is in good hands?” Kocharyan rhetorically asked.

“I don’t think such people have prospects. They have nothing sacred. They have no problems with conscience, consciousness, patriotism. These people aren’t fit for any role in the power structure," he said.

