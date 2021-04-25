By Trend

The US Embassy and Consulate in Turkey announced that they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as a "security measure" due to possible protests, stated in the message of the diplomatic mission, Trend reports.

It is noted that demonstrations or protests may take place after the statement of the US President on the so-called "Armenian genocide".

"Therefore, the US Embassy in Ankara, Consulate General in Istanbul, Consulate in Adana and Consular Agency in Izmir will be closed on April 26 and 27," the statement said.

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement of Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz