By Trend

The topic of Karabakh was discussed, among other issues, in a phone talk between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, held on April 15, the press service of the Russian Presidential Administration said following the talk, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"In the context of the recent visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan, the topic of Karabakh settlement was raised," noted the press service.

Putin and Lukashenko expressed their intention to further comprehensively strengthen Russian-Belarusian allied relations.

"During the talk, some important issues of the bilateral agenda have been discussed. Mutual disposition was expressed to further strengthen allied relations between the two countries in a comprehensive way," added the press service.

Following over a month of the Second Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, a joint statement was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia to end the war.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in Karabakh were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

