By Trend

Russia has sent 12 tons of medical devices to Turkmenistan as humanitarian aid, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

In particular, aid, medicines, sets of protective clothing, masks and medical equipment will be delivered to Turkmenistan from Russia as part of the humanitarian.

The cargo was sent by an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft to Ashgabat.

Earlier, Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Russia's Astrakhan region in the form of domestic goods.

The cargo included vegetables, beverages, textiles and construction materials that were manufactured by Turkmenistan's industrial enterprises, as well as commercial, chemical and gas sectors.

Humanitarian aid was sent with a total capacity of 1,200 tons. Part of these goods was transferred to organizations that provide social support to citizens with coronavirus, and the other part to medical institutions.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz