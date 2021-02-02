By Vafa Ismayilova

Opposition MP Naira Zograbyan has predicted a record number of emigration from Armenia to Russia soon which will lead to a demographic crisis.

She made the remarks in an interview with the Vestnik Kavkaza website on February 1.

“I have just come from the airport. As an MP, I wanted to see what the situation was like, and you cannot imagine how tense it is. They take one-way tickets to Moscow, and last night their prices reached the range of $800-900. There has never been such a rush demand for flights to Russia. Armenia will face the biggest migration in the last 30 years, even in the 1990s of the last century this was not the case, " MP from the Prosperous Armenia Party Zograbyan said.

Zograbyan explained reasons for the case “firstly, with the war. Secondly, the Armenians no longer feel safe in their country. Thirdly, and most importantly, the economic situation in Armenia is too difficult".

The MP stressed that judging by the general atmosphere, there will simply be a demographic crisis in Armenia.

“There were six flights from Yerevan to Russia only today, February 1. Of them, four were to Moscow. The first flight departed to Minvody at 7:55 am. This is a national tragedy. Many of our citizens already had tickets, but their coronavirus tests turned out to be positive, and just imagine that you have lost the opportunity to fly to Russia," she added.

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

