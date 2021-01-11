By Trend

OSCE welcomes the efficient organization of elections in Kazakhstan held on Jan. 10, 2021, OSCE Special Co-ordinator Kristian Vigenin said, Trend reports citing OSCE.

In his words, the organization of the elections was especially efficient given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic which was rightfully not allowed to impact the exercise of voting.

The elections of members of Majilis (lower house) of Kazakhstan's Parliament were held Jan. 10 from 07:00 till 20:00 (GMT+6).

In 2021, five following parties registered in the country participated in the elections to the Majilis of Parliament and Maslikhat of Kazakhstan: the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the Nur Otan party, the ADAL political party, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan.

All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. There were 312 candidates in the lists of political parties. Among them, from the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party - 19, the Nur Otan party - 126, from the ADAL political party - 16, from the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 38, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan - 113 people.

