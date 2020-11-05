By Trend

Turkey will renew the design of its ‘Bayraktar’ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Trend reports.

These UAVs are distinguished by the following advantages: long-duration flight, tactfulness, and medium-altitude.

The front part of the Bayraktar UAV, which has recently attracted attention by the successes gained in the course of military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, will be designed in the form of a shark's mouth.

The author of the new design is Omer Erkmendir.

The ‘Bayraktar TB2’ UAV was created by Seljuk Bayraktar. These UAVs have been used in the Turkish army since 2014.

