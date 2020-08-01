By Trend

The further strengthening of the OSCE and its comprehensive approach to security is inextricably linked to full respect for and implementation of the fundamental principles and commitments enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act, said the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Edi Rama, on the day marking the 45th anniversary of the landmark document, Trend reports with reference to OSCE.

The Chairperson-in Office paid tribute to the Helsinki Final Act noting it was “instrumental in advancing human security over more than four decades in the OSCE area”.

The Helsinki Process made a critical contribution to reducing tensions and to creating the conditions that led to the end of the Cold War, he said. It facilitated the transition from confrontation to co-operation and paved the way for the creation of the Organization of Security and Co-operation in Europe, envisaged under the Paris Charter and established in 1995.

Rama stressed that the right way to commemorate the Helsinki Final Act is to make an urgent effort toward realizing its vision of respectful inter-state relations and adherence to commitments.

“As Europe is scarred by conflicts, the work of our Organization, as well as the good will of all of its participating States, is needed even more. To be meaningful and relevant, peace and democracy must not be simply our common words and horizon, but our common objectives. The Helsinki Decalogue with its ten principles, including its respect for fundamental freedoms and human rights are as relevant today as they were back then, 45 years ago.”

“This historic agreement was reached by a diverse group of countries that did not share a common approach on all issues,” Rama said. He added that despite the stark divisions at the time, the countries developed a vision and had the courage to put in place the foundations of the comprehensive security system, which has served the OSCE region for almost half a century.

“We should find inspiration in this anniversary, to move forward with renewed determination,” the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office said further. He noted that confidence and trust can only be built through open and frank dialogue, and this requires sustained efforts, patience, and perseverance.

“I am convinced that the OSCE’s inclusive platform for dialogue and joint action makes it a crucial and enduring forum for engagement,” Rama concluded.

