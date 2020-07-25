By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to July 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,955 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 25 Iranian rial on July 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,728 53,480 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,622 45,220 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,752 4,734 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,587 4,585 1 Danish krone DKK 6,579 6,533 1 Indian rupee INR 563 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,026 136,857 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,090 24,989 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,628 39,207 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,303 31,329 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,894 28,027 1 South African rand ZAR 2,521 2,550 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,134 6,135 1 Russian ruble RUB 586 591 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,526 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,845 30,009 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,374 30,345 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,563 49,535 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,262 2,262 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,965 35,003 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,188 30,181 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,986 5,995 100 Thai baths THB 132,825 132,690 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,853 9,878 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,953 35,049 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,955 48,614 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,163 10,163 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,697 13,727 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,878 2,878 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,575 17,560 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,153 84,980 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,076 4,078 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,999 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 235,996 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,252 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 212,268 rials, and the price of $1 is 183,541 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 201,000-204,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials.

