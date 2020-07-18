By Trend

Georgia and Kazakhstan concluded a memorandum on the establishment of the Kazakh-Georgian Cultural and Economic Association was concluded, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The memorandum provides for cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, tourism and the cultural and social sector.

The document envisages development of a strategy, organizational structure and the management of the association as well as procedure for member admission.

The main goal of creating the association is to provide legal, informational and marketing support to the members of the association - Kazakh companies and investors working in Georgia and Georgian companies and investors working in Kazakhstan, as well as deepening cooperation between Georgia and Kazakhstan.

The memorandum was signed by eight companies representing the two countries.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia Baurzhan Mukhamedzhanov took part in the signing of the memorandum.

"Today, it is important for Kazakhstan to ensure its presence in actively developing markets, one of which is the Georgia, and the country legislation provides an opportunity for profitable investments,"said Mukhamedzhanov.

Agriculture plays an important role in bilateral trade and economic relations. Both countries are interested in regular deliveries of Kazakhstan grain to the Georgian market. For its part, Kazakhstan is ready to consider the issue of agricultural supplies from Georgia, the ambassador added.

In his words, Kazakhstan considers Georgia one of the promising trade and economic partners in the central and western parts of Transcaucasia.

"Investments in energy projects, participation in the banking sector of Georgia, transit access to the Black Sea, cooperation in agriculture, tourism and medical and preventive spheres are of mutual interest," said Mukhamedzhanov.

---

