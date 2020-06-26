By Trend

Prospects for developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union (EU) were discussed during the 19th meeting of the Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee held online on June 25, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen side was represented by high ranking officials of Ministries of Finance and Economy, Foreign Affairs, Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Education, Health and Medical Industry, and others.

On behalf of the EU, the meeting was attended by representatives of the European External Relations Service led by Deputy Managing Director of Europe and Central Asia Luc Devigne.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation in the field of energy, transport, communications and digitalization and opportunities to increase trade turnover and develop partnerships between the private sectors of Turkmenistan and the EU member countries, the report said.

During the meeting, joint programs and projects in the field of ecology, agriculture, and finance were considered.

Taking into account the negative impact of coronavirus on the cooperation, it was decided to exchange skills, technology and information resources to contribute to combating the pandemic.

The sides have agreed to hold the 20th meeting of the committee next year.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and the EU held a Human Rights Dialogue "Turkmenistan - European Union”, during which expansion of cooperation in the field of international humanitarian law was considered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz