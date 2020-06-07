By Trend

Turkey’s export of cement to world markets from January through May 2020 went down by 6.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having stood at over $1.3 billion, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the cement export from Turkey amounted to 2.3 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

"In May 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to $250.3 million, which is 29.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of cement to international markets in May this year amounted to 2.5 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last twelve months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported cement worth $3.4 billion.

In April 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to 2.6 percent of the country’s total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey exported cement worth $3.5 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz