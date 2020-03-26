By Trend

A total of 439 people in Israel have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,369, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the 392 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 39 are in serious condition and 64 in moderate condition.

Of the other 1,977 patients, five have died, 1,058 are treated in home quarantine, 281 in hotels converted into treatment facilities, 64 have recovered and the remaining 569 will be treated at home, hotel or hospital according to decisions to be made soon.

