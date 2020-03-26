By Trend

Moscow officials have reported two deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Russian capital. Both patients were over 70 years of age, the Moscow coronavirus task force informed, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Two elderly patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus passed away in Moscow. The patients were 88 and 73 years old, they were diagnosed antemortem. Besides, they have been diagnosed with pneumonia and they had accompanying pathologies," the task force stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials informed that the total number of those infected with COVID-19 in Moscow had reached 410, rising by 120 in the past 24 hours. The number of those recovered has risen to 15.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in more than 150 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic. As of now, over 410,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 18,000 have died. Russia has identified 658 cases of the virus. The Russian government has launched an online hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz