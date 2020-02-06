By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The two-day meeting on January 28-30 of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva prompted a storm of criticism among Armenian experts who believe that negotiations or “intensive discussions” are going on in an unfavorable direction for their country.

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk had also participated at the meeting.

In particular, Armenians are concerned about the statements of the former head of the Armenian Special Service David Shakhnazaryan who said that negotiations in Geneva included discussions over the creation of zones of co-existence of Armenians and Azerbaijanis, and that for the first time, the expression "elected representatives of Karabakh" was mentioned during the meetings.

The term "elected representatives of Karabakh" is certainly unnerving to the political circles of Armenia. Indeed, earlier, in its statements and documents, the Armenian side used the so-called term "Karabakh authorities" and it was after the Geneva meeting that Armenia was forced to abandon its principle for the first time and replace it with the term "representatives of Karabakh."

However, let us understand the difference between the expression "elected authorities" and "elected representatives?.

Armenian expert Karen Vrtanesyan believes that by using the term “elected representatives”, Armenia officially abandoned the “state” of Karabakh and pointed out the illegitimacy of its “leadership”.

Indeed, if the current Armenian leadership is interested in resolving Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, then it should stop idling speculations about the "independence" of Karabakh and intimidating the international community by claiming that if the conflict is settled within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the people living in this territory are "in danger."

It is noteworthy that the ambassadors of France and the U.S. met with the head of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliev recently. Moreover, the meeting with the U.S. ambassador took place on the very day of the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs in Geneva, which, of course, cannot be considered a coincidence and indicates the prospect of the Azerbaijani community joining the negotiations.

Regarding the outcome of the meeting in Geneva, Armenian media outlets reported that the quotes voiced by PM Nikol Pashinyan at the press conference in Armenia's Qafan on January 25 with regards to the process of negotiations around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, have caused serious concerns among the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs who in turn voiced their concern to the Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan.

Thus, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Armenia to delay the process of negotiations.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

