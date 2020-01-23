By Trend

Iran International Exhibitions Company has been appointed to take necessary measures for the presence of export organizations and unions at domestic exhibitions, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum said, Trend reports via ILNA.

Zadboum described the presence of export-commodity producing units in the form of unions and export associations at the exhibitions as "valuable".

Referring to the existence of more than 40 approved exhibition centers in the country and holding more than 700 exhibition events per year, he called the planning of the presence of export organizations in the exhibitions as one of the major programs of the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization.

He went on to announce that ITPO has introduced a 50-percent discount for trade unions and export associations to rent stalls at domestic exhibitions.

In order to discuss possible areas of cooperation, an agreement was reached on organizing a visit of a company delegation to Uzbekistan in March 2020.

---

