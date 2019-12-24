By Trend

The economic base laid in 2019 will provide for good growth in 2020, Kazakhstan’s Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

According to Dalenov, Kazakhstan's national economy is entering next year with good prospects.

“I think the 2019 base will provide for good growth in 2020. Good conditions have been created for this,” Dalenov said.

He reminded that this year, many state programs have been activated including the programs for regional development, for business development and for industrial and innovative development.

This, as Dalenov noted, will be the starting point for good economic growth next year.

As noted previously by Dalenov, economic growth in Kazakhstan in October and November 2018 was 4.1 percent and the year ended with economic growth of 4.1 percent.

This October and November 2019 Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 4.4 percent and thus there is a possibility that the economy growth in December 2019 will be no lower than 4.4 percent.

At the same time, the minister noted, the economic growth dynamics this year display an upward trend.

