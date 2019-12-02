By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Despite Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s promising announcements about the fight against criminals, the situation remains unchanged in Armenia.

Armenian Publicist Alexander Sargsyan admits that the criminal world in Armenia is a system that works in accordance with a network logic and does not have clear boundaries. “In fact, the problem is not so much with criminal authorities and thieves, but with their public authority and the support of certain human groups,” Sargsyan says, coming to the conclusion that the post-revolutionary Armenian authorities have not taken any steps to implement the cultural revolution. Moreover, they reproduced the old thinking and did nothing to human formation of a new quality he added.

The army is a reflection of what is happening in civilian life; therefore criminal customs also have not disappeared from the barracks. It’s enough to recall such events as the escape of hundreds of soldiers from a military unit in Armenia’s Meghri region a few months ago, how a grandson of Zory Balayan, an Armenian writer, beat the Armenian PM’s son, how the bullied soldier was accused of belonging to sexual minorities at the level of the Defense Ministry leadership and other cases.

A criminal incident occurred between a draftee and member of the draft board. On November 20, a quarrel occurred in the military office, when an 18-year-old conscript hit a military official with a knife, wounding him in the face. Later, having issued a confession, an intense young man surrendered to law enforcement agencies.

The question arises, why this conflict happened? Obviously, the officer was trying to pick up a guy in the army who refused to join the ranks of recruits.

More likely, a military man demanded a too large amount of money for a conscript’s slope from the army, and the guy didn't have that much money.

According to another version, the officer wanted to trick the guy, in particular, he took the money but did not exempt him from conscription.

There is a high probability that the incident occurred due to an attempt to send a conscript to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Realizing that the service in Nagorno-Karabakh is likely to end with his death, the young man tried to serve in Armenia, but the officer was adamant.

From the foregoing, it is clear that young people are in no hurry to serve in the Armenian army. The guy chose to go to jail, rather than doing their duty to their country.

Indeed, the Armenian army suffers from a shortage of draftees. In order to prevent them from hiding abroad, conscription was announced even in advance of normal time. To attract youth to the army, Armenian authorities go to whatever possible steps.

Actually, the fact that the guy went to the draft board with a knife is another confirmation of the thesis about the prosperity of criminal relations in Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Armenian army again lost one cannon fodder. If this trend continues, the entire male population of Armenia will forever leave their homeland.

