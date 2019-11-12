By Trend

Iranian parliament ratified a shipping transportation agreement with Kazakhstan on Nov. 11 and it will contribute to the country's economic growth, said Director of International Agreement in Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

"We hope that implementation of the agreement will start soon and will improve shipping trade between Iran and Kazakhstan within bilateral cooperation,” said Abdollah Jafari, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"Iran and Kazakhstan have approved the agreement to expand shipping and transportation in the Caspian Sea based on equal interests and mutual cooperation," Jafari added.

"The document provides for creating suitable conditions to use ports in the Caspian Sea, ensuring security and safety of ships, crews, passengers and cargo, preserving the Caspian Sea environment, implementing training programs, expanding sea transportation in the Caspian Sea and exchanging experience in commercial shipping," said the director.

The agreement has been already approved by Kazakhstan.

---

