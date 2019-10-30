By Trend

A passenger train has been launched in a new Misken-Nukus-Beineu direction in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan Railways.

"Starting from Oct. 29, 2019, a passenger train was launched in the new direction Misken - Nukus - Beineu," read the message.

For the convenience and comfort of passengers, the train will run daily, thus allowing citizens of Uzbekistan and visitors to the country to easily travel from one Uzbek city to another.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz