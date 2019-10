By Trend

A regional office of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will open in Istanbul, Trend reports with reference to Turkey’s Resmi Gazete newspaper Oct. 30.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ratified an agreement in this regard between Ankara and OECD.

The agreement between the parties was signed in Paris on May 31, 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz