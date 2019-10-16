By Trend

A representative delegation from government agencies and business circles of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Turkmenistan to participated in the Turkmen-Iranian business forum, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian delegation to the business forum brought together representatives of a number of government agencies and organizations, as well as 30 companies specializing in trade, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and water resources, engineering services, energy, transport, logistics, tourism, the oil and gas industry, the textile industry, building materials and construction.

From the Turkmen side, the forum was attended by the heads and specialists of ministries and departments, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, representatives of enterprises and companies manufacturing export-oriented products.

As the forum participants noted, its main tasks are to present the economic potential of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, to strengthen and establish mutually beneficial long-term ties between representatives of the non-governmental sector of the economy.

Representatives of Iranian business circles expressed particular interest in building up productive ties with the private sector of the Turkmen economy, which is an important aspect of the state strategy of the president of Turkmenistan.

Moreover, bilateral meetings took place within the framework of the forum, in which representatives of both states discussed in detail the areas and prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation. During the meetings, new contacts were established and plans for further cooperation were specified.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz