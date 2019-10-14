By Trend

Turkey is proud of its relations with Turkic-speaking countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The relations between Turkic-speaking countries will continue to develop, Erdogan stressed.

Erdogan noted that he will hold bilateral meetings with the heads of state of the Turkic Council as part of his visit to Azerbaijan.

The Turkic Council was established on Oct. 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is the development of full cooperation between member states.

