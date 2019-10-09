By Trend

Kazakhstan took 55th place among 141 countries in The Global Competitiveness Report published by World Economic Forum, Trend reports with reference to the report.

According to the report, thus, Kazakhstan has climbed up four positions compared to 2018.

The rating is compiled according to 12 pillars, and in terms of intellectual property, the first pillar – ‘Institutions’ is important.

As stated in the report Kazakhstan is 64th by ‘institutions’ position, 67th by ‘infrastructure’, 62th by ‘product market’, 25th by ‘labor market’ ad 35th by ‘business dynamism’.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan is 95th by both ‘health’ and ‘innovation capability’ positions.

Kazakhstan is also 44th by ‘ICT adoption’, 45th by ‘market size, 60th by ‘macroeconomic stability’, 57th by ‘skills’ and 104th by ‘financial system’.

