Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan amounted to $6.5 million over seven months of 2019, Trend reports referring to Kyrgyzstan’s Tazabek agency.

This was stated by a representative of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) Dowran Orazmyradow, who took part in a joint Turkmen-Kyrgyz business forum held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Turkmenistan supplies fresh tomatoes, bakery and flour products, textiles and pipes. In turn, Kyrgyzstan exports lamps, plastic films and tapes, and machinery for the textile industry. Promising areas of cooperation were also identified in the field of tourism, transport, logistics and agriculture.

Tazabek news agency also reported that Turkmenistan plans to open a trading house in Kyrgyzstan, according to a statement made by Head of UIET Aleksandr Dadayev.

According to him, over the past year, Kyrgyzstan exported goods and services worth $13 million, while Turkmenistan’s exports were worth more than $3 million.

