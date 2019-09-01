By Trend

Representatives of the Polish, US and Ukrainian governments signed in Warsaw on Saturday an agreement on cooperation enhancing the regional security of natural gas supplies, Trend reports citing TASS.

Piotr Naimski, the Polish government’s strategic energy infrastructure commissioner, Rick Perry, the US Secretary of Energy, and Aleksander Danilyuk, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, put their signatures under the document.

"The agreement is about cooperation in the field of reforming the Ukrainian gas market, the infrastructure of Poland’s natural gas imports, the Ukrainian infrastructure of storing and exporting the US LNG (liquefied natural gas) along with gas compounds in the region," the Polish authorities informed.

---

