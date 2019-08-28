By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Today, the socio-political situation in Armenia is far from satisfactory.

Despite the optimistic statistics that no one in Armenia believes in, in reality, the country continues to slide into the abyss. In contrast to the official indicators, the Armenian economy shows no signs of life, the outflow of the population continues, the birth rate is falling, unemployment is growing, and the figures voiced by the government and personally by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are wrong. All these facts are increasingly frustrating the Armenian society and leading it to depression.

The Nagorno-Karabakh issue remains the only option that can stop another violent change of power in Armenia. This issue has always served as the last hope for the Armenian authorities when they were rapidly losing their rating. While the people believed in Pashinyan, he ignored the Karabakh issue, as if there was no such problem in Armenia.

As soon as Pashinyan’s rating crawled down, the revolutionary PM immediately recalled the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and forgot about all other internal issues that he failed in. With his amateurism and cheap populism, Pashinyan has already failed in many issues and now he tries to lead the region to a new war.

Armenian PM has recently instructed the country’s diplomats “to point out the uniqueness of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the international arena”.

For many years, Armenian diplomacy has been unsuccessfully trying to convince the world of the “correctness” of the idea of separatism in Nagorno-Karabakh, wishing to gain recognition for the Karabakh separatists.

In fact, separatism and territorial claims everywhere in the world have the same goals, covered by beautiful slogans. Therefore, with a 100-percent probability, it can be said that the Armenian diplomats will not succeed in convincing the world community in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

By trying to justify the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, Pashinyan always tries to choose deceitful arguments. The negotiation process is once again frozen and hopes for its resumption are close to be lost, which will most likely lead to the resumption of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is what Pashinyan so wants.

Armenian PM should remember that, despite the details, all territorial separatist conflicts are essentially identical, and therefore the approach to them must be equal in the name of justice. In addition, international law cannot justify a country's annexation of the territories of another state, regardless the strength of its lobby, diaspora or specific political, religious and other sympathies.

For this reason, Yerevan was never able to make the world believe that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is allegedly identified with the so-called "just struggle for identity" of the Karabakh Armenians. Resolutions of international organizations against Yerevan say that Armenia is the occupier, and its occupying forces are located in Azerbaijan. It's amusing that Pashinyan himself confirmed this fact on August 5, saying that "Karabakh is Armenia", which caused a big scandal.

Thus, the interruption of peace negotiations with such an attitude of Pashinyan and his team, with the prospect of transition into a hot phase of the conflict may become inevitable.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz