By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia is waiting for the next, 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which will begin on September 17 in New York. Yerevan is waiting for this event with such impatience, as if the member countries would come together only to discuss and solve the current problems of the Armenian state.

In addition to Armenia’s simple participation in the next session of the UN General Assembly, Yerevan expects more from the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s trip to New York.

After a recent government meeting, the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters that meetings with the U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are allegedly on the agenda.

Mnatsakanyan is trying to assure reporters that during the reign of Pashinyan, the dialogue between Armenia and the U.S. rose to an unprecedented level. When reporters asked why Washington does not accept high-level Armenian representatives, Mnatsakanyan came up with saying that “there is a specific system with a rather complicated structure in the U.S.”.

It seems that Mnatsakanyan is either cunning or does not know that a meeting with the U.S. president, the head of the state department or the national security advisor cannot be organized spontaneously during private or working trips of Armenian officials to the U.S. at their own wish.

There was a similar campaign in Armenia last year, shortly before the UN General Assembly session. The Armenian Foreign Ministry very confidently announced a meeting between Pashinyan and Trump during the visit of the revolutionary Armenian PM to New York.

It was a very reckless move, followed by diplomatic confusion. Today Yerevan makes the same mistake, giving the media the impression that the issue of the meeting is almost resolved.

Mnatsakanyan’s statement about allegedly intensifying the dialogue between Yerevan and Washington after the April coup can be called very controversial. Although representatives of the new Armenian authorities actively visit the U.S. on their own initiative, meet with the Armenian diaspora and lobby, this cannot be called a dialogue between the two states.

The new Armenian authorities persistently seek a meeting with the head of the U.S. and this behavior raises questions because Yerevan and Washington have no common ground, no common affairs or interests. It is likely that Pashinyan is going to tell Trump about his “unique” revolutionary experience and stories about the imaginary "triumph of democracy in Armenia."

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

